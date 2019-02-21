Decision to play Pakistan can be taken after elections

Veturi Srivatsa By

Express News Service

Even as debate on the composition of the India squad for the World Cup rages on, there are voices that the team should refuse to play Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack. The Indian board has left it to the Centre and a go­vernment spokesman va­g­u­e­ly suggested that it is for the ICC and BCCI to decide.

Things have taken a dramatic turn a day after the ICC said it has no indication that the match would be cancelled. A decision can be delayed till the last minute in view of the general election in India, possibly in May unless put off citing the prevalent geopolitical situation. The World Cup starts on May 30 and the India-Pakistan match is scheduled for June 16.

By then, election results sh­o­uld be out and a new governm­ent in place. In 2014, results we­re announced on May 16 and the Modi government was sw­orn in 10 days later. So a decisi­on may be left to the new government.

Forfeiting the round robin match will rob India of points and have some effect on their net run rate. They can still qu­a­lify for the knockouts, but the pr­oblem is what if the countr­ies have to play in the semifina­ls or final. Those opposed to India playing against Pakistan are not thinking that far or hoping that Pakistan doesn’t reach the semifinals.

A strong opponent of playing Pakistan is former India st­ar Harbhajan Singh and he cl­everly says India can think of crossing the bridge after ge­tting there, when asked about the possible clash in the semifinals and the final. After saying what he has to, the former off-spinner wriggles out, saying that the decision rests with the people in power.

Seldom have former cricketers got into serious political discussions, though Chetan Ch­auhan, Mohammad Az­h­a­ruddin, Navjot Singh Sidhu and a couple of state-level players have got elected to the Parliament or state assemblies. Strangely, one man who should have been in the lower house for his stature, Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, couldn’t win an election.

Quite a few got into cricket administration, former India captain Ghulam Ahmed being the foremost player-administrator. Now Sourav Ganguly is aiming big and made no secret of his ambition to become a top board official.

Some big-time politicians and bureaucrats have held high positions in the board. Sharad Pawar rose to be the president of ICC. Before him, his then party men Fatehsinhrao Gaekwad, SK Wankhede, NKP Salve and Madhavrao Scindia have all been BCCI presidents. PM Narendra Modi was the Gujarat Cricket Association president when he became PM.

Cricketing ties between India and Pakistan have got into trouble over terror from across the border from the Pakistani side and resumed whenever th­ings showed a slight improvement. The last Test between India and Pakistan was played in 2007. Six years later, the two countries played three ODIs and two T20s, the last bilateral series. Pakistan went to ICC, claiming compensation from India for refusing to play six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023 and the ICC Dispute Resolution Committee rejected its `447 crore claim. The judgement ruled that its decision is binding and non-appealable.

Pakistan is preparing a fresh case against India for the ICC to judge at its upcoming meeting in Dubai next week. It is protesting against the decision of an Indian company pulling out of its commitment to telecast the Pakistan Super League and also removal of portraits of Pakistani stalwarts from their stadiums by the state associations.

(The writer is a veteran commentator and views expressed are personal. He can be reached at sveturi@gmail.com)