Not just cricket, cut off all sporting ties with Pakistan: Sourav Ganguly on Pulwama issue

Published: 21st February 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Sourav Ganguly

Former Indian Captain Sourav Ganguly (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly Wednesday called for severing all sporting ties with Pakistan in the wake of Pulwama terror attack which left 40 CRPF personnel martyred.

Ganguly echoed sentiments of his one-time teammate Harbhajan Singh, saying that not playing Pakistan in one group league tie in the upcoming World Cup will not affect India's chances.

However, Ganguly didn't elaborate whether the protest should be symbolic for one game or India should forfeit if they happen to meet Pakistan in semi-final or final.

"This is a 10-team World Cup and each team plays matches against every other team and I feel if India doesn't play a match in the World Cup, it won't be an issue," Ganguly told India TV.

ALSO READ: Government will decide whether India skip Pakistan World Cup clash, says top BCCI official

"I feel it will be really difficult for ICC to go on with a World Cup without India. But, you also have to see if India has the power to stop ICC from doing such a thing. But, personally, I feel a strong message should be sent," Ganguly added.

Ganguly said India should to cut off all ties with the neighbouring country.

"And, whatever reactions came from the people of India. Was right. There is no chance of a bilateral series with Pakistan after this incident. I agree that after this attack, India should not only stop playing cricket, hockey or football with Pakistan but should cut all ties with them," Ganguly said.

TAGS
Sourav Ganguly Pulwama Terror Attack Pulwama Attack India-Pakistan Cricket

