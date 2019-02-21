Supreme Court appoints former judge D K Jain as first ombudsman in BCCI
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Thursday appointed its former judge, Justice D K Jain as the first ombudsman for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
A bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and A M Sapre said: "We are happy that by consent of the parties and the suggestions, the name of retired Justice D K Jain has been agreed to be appointed as the ombudsman in the BCCI.
"We accordingly appoint Justice (retired) D K Jain as first ombudsman in the BCCI."