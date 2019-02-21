Home Sport Cricket

Stop Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji to go public over their differences, SC tells BCCI

A bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and A M Sapre also said that they will appoint three more members to the CoA and the orders to this effect would be passed in chambers.

Published: 21st February 2019 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

CoA chief Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Thursday expressed displeasure over "pubic sparring" between Committee of Administrator (CoA) chief Vinod Rai and its member Diana Edulji over certain issues concerning BCCI and told them not to go public over their differences.

A bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and A M Sapre also said that they will appoint three more members to the CoA and the orders to this effect would be passed in chambers.

Earlier CoA had four members and after the resignation of historian Ramchandra Guha and banker Bikram Limaye only two members are now left in CoA.

"We have heard in newspaper reports that some sparring is going on between CoA members tell them not to go public with their differences," the bench said, adding that it was partly aware of the issues concerning BCCI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Vinod Rai Diana Edulji BCCI COA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp