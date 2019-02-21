India vs Australia: Wrist tryst before big game

Vishal Vivek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Wednesday, Australia skipper Aaron Finch walked to the centre wicket at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, and played the third delivery straight into the hands of the sole fielder on the off side. The nemesis was a familiar one: a wrist-spinner, albeit a net bowler provided by Hyderabad Cricket Association.

Finch and his fellow Australia players underwent an inte­n­se two-and-a-half-hour session at the venue, gearing up for th­eir upcoming T20I series ag­ainst India, which starts in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Finch was accompanied by Usman Khawaja. The visitors practised in pairs, with the next set consisting of Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins. It was quite clear that main objective of the session was to get used to wrist-spinners, as majority of the net bowlers belonged to that category.

Among the tweakers was a pair of Indians donning the official team kit. KK Jiyas (chinaman) and Pardeep Sahu (leg-spinner) have been called upon by the management to help the visitors in dealing with the threat of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

In an interaction with this newspaper, Finch said: “We had also called them during their Test series against Pakistan in UAE. They helped us a lot. The fact th­at we have had troubles ag­a­inst Kuldeep in the past warranted that we bring in the left-arm wrist-spinner. And Chahal has also been playing a big part in India’s wins. The Indian net bowlers had helped us a great deal in Dubai to counter a spinner like Yasir Shah.”

Finch was troubled in particular by Kuldeep during India’s T20Is Down Under last November, as he was dismissed twice by him in three matches. While Sahu has played for Kings XI Punjab, Jiyas was a net bowler during Australia’s visit to India in 2017.

After bowling a few overs at the centre wicket, the duo shifted to the practice facilities situated just outside the stadium. They continued bowling to all the batsmen and troubled a few.

Asked how the squad is shaping up for the series, Finch said: “It is good to have some good training facilities and a centre-wicket to practise on. A lot of the guys are fresh off Big Bash League, and some of them are coming in after our recent Test series against Sri Lanka.

“This session has charged all of us up, and we are ready to go. They are a really tough team to beat in their own backyard, but we have played some really close series with them in the past when we visited India. There are a few things we noticed in the ODI series back home. The objective is to keep improving on those points.

This series is another opportunity for us to test the team’s strength against the best side in the world.”