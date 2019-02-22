Aussie spin doctor Sridharan Sriram backs Nathan Lyon to star with white ball

Vishal Vivek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sridharan Sriram had a busy birthday at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Australia’s spin bowling coach was scrutinising the side’s tweakers, as they hurled one delivery after another in preparation for the T20 series against India that commences on February 24 in Visakhapatnam. From guiding the spinners to helping players in catching practice, he possibly landed in the frames of all the photographers present at the stadium.

His boys will be up against the best in the business when they land in the coastal city. Sriram, a former India international, probably has the toughest job in the Kangaroos’ support staff, for countering the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal is no easy task. The sudden resignation of bowling coach David Saker — who was with the team for three years — would have made his job tougher.

“Every day is a challenge. I cannot sit back and relax. When I wake up, I have to do my research and stay updated. But that is what I love about this job, that I cannot get complacent with preparations,” Sriram, who turned 43 on Thursday, said after practise.

The Aussie spin contingent pales in comparison to what Virat Kohli’s side possesses. The spinner with the most international kills to his name is Nathan Lyon. However, more than 95 per cent of those dismissals have come in the longest format. Sriram believes Lyon has what it takes to excel at white-ball cricket. Asked what the 31-year-old offie needs to be effective in the shorter formats, the coach said: “Just play more of white-ball cricket. The more he plays, the better he will get. He is a world-class bowler, and knows what he is doing. And he has played only 17 ODIs (and 2 T20Is).”

Adam Zampa is the only tweaker in the squad with an impressive resume in shorter formats — 42 wickets in 34 ODIs and 22 in 20 T20Is. Sriram feels there are other resources that could also come in handy, such as batting all-rounder D’Arcy Short. “He has come a long way. We have aligned his technique a bit, and worked on the consistency of length since it is one of the most important things. If he can be consistent with his length and spin the ball both ways, which he does when he is at his best, he can offer a lot. He bowled a lot more in this year’s Big Bash than in previous editions. That’s a good sign,” Sriram opined. In the last 10 BBL matches, the chinaman picked up 6 wickets, while maintaining a healthy economy rate.

Talking about Kuldeep and Chahal, who have created dents almost everywhere they have turned up, Sriram said: “They are clever and crafty. Their ability to change plans according to the conditions and opposition is very good, having succeeded with their craft outside India.” The visitors will practise on Friday as well since their departure for Visakhapatnam has been postponed.