Setback in T20 for Tamil Nadu women

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vrushali Bhagat’s 48 not out propelled Mumbai to a nine-wicket win against Tamil Nadu in their BCCI senior women’s T20 championship Group A match in Mumbai on Thursday.

Brief scores: TN 111/5 in 20 ovs (L Nethra 39) lost to Mumbai 113/1 in 16 ovs (Vrushali Bhagat 48 n.o, Mugdha Joshi 33 n.o).

Inter-district U-23 T20

Salem defeated Thiruvallur with seven wickets to spare in the TNCA inter-district U-23 T20 tournament.

Brief scores: Tiruvannamalai 137/5 in 20 ovs (S Murali 71 n.o) bt Kancheepuram 135 in 19.4 ovs. Puducherry 147/6 in 20 ovs (P Raja 50) lost to Karur 148/5 in 18.5 ovs (K Meganathan 62). Villupuram 148/7 in 20 ovs (A Kamaleeshwaran 78) bt Nagapattinam 102 in 17.3 ovs (K Thirunavukkarasu 5/16). Thiruvallur 125 in 19.3 ovs lost to Salem 129/3 in 19.3 ovs (S Sharun Kumar 50).

Niki advances to semifinals

Top seed Niki K Poonacha (AP) beat Dalwinder Singh (Punjab) 7-5, 6-1 in the men’s quarters of MCC-SR Subramaniam Memorial AITA men’s championship.

Results (quarters): Niki K Poonacha (AP) bt Dalwinder Singh (PB) 7-5, 6-1; Ranjeet VM (TN) bt SD Prajwal Dev (KA) 6-4, 6-2; Nitin Kumar Sinha (WB) bt Kaza Vinayak Sharma (AP) 6-7 (4), 6-0, 7-5; D Suresh (TN) bt Vignesh Veerabhadran (TN) 6-2, 6-2.