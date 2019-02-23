Home Sport Cricket

Australia rope in Matthew Hayden, domestic wrist spinners ahead of T20I series

The visitors have left no stone unturned as they look to gain momentum going into the World Cup.

Published: 23rd February 2019 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Justin Langer, Aaron Finch

Australia coach Justin Langer (L) with Aaron Finch during training | PTI

By PTI

VISAKHAPATNAM: Matthew Hayden, considered as one of the finest players of spin bowling, on Saturday shared his knowledge with the Australian batsmen on how to tackle slow bowlers like Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

While Kuldeep has been rested for the two-match T20 series but Australia will be facing Chahal and left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya.

Hayden, here as a commentator, was invited by old friend and current coach Justin Langer as the former opener had long chat with the players during their net session at the ACA-VDCA Stadium this afternoon.

ALSO READ: Captain Aaron Finch opens up about Australia's opening combination

Hayden was seen demonstrating shot selection to the players as he accompanied the side during their full practice session.

"It was great obviously to have JL's (Justin Langer) great mate and a legend of the game come back and someone who's had so much success here in India as a batsman to to get around to this field the boys and have a good chat was great," Finch said at the news conference.

Hayden also gave tips on slip catching.

"He was a great slip catcher, so anything that the guys can learn, he was chatting about batting especially at the top of the order stuff."

Australia have also roped in Kerala's left-arm chinaman spinner KK Jiyas and Mumbai legspinner Pardeep Sahu in their support staff to help them out with the tricks of playing against the wrist spin.

Earlier during India's tour Down Under last year, the Aussies were seen with sessions under Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting and then Shane Warner in the first three Tests.

India take on Australia in two T20Is and five ODIs in what's their final international engagements before the World Cup from May 30.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
india vs australia India cricket Australia cricket Matthew Hayden

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp