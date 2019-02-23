Home Sport Cricket

Let government decide on India-Pak WC clash, says Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev's remark comes at a time when multiple demands are being put forth for India to sever cricketing ties with Pakistan.

Published: 23rd February 2019 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Kapil Dev

Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev. (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

PUNE: Veteran cricketer Kapil Dev opined that it would be best to leave it to the Union Government to take a decision on whether India should play against Pakistan in the upcoming cricket World Cup.

"To play or not to play is something which does not have to be decided by people like us. It has to be decided by the government. It's better if we don't give an opinion and leave it to the government and concerned people. Whatever they decide will be in the interest of the nation. We'll do what they want," he said at an event here on Friday.

Kapil's remark comes at a time when multiple demands are being put forth for India to sever cricketing ties with Pakistan in the wake of the dastardly terror attack that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.

ALSO READ: We will respect government's stand on Indo-Pak clash: Virat Kohli

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had on Friday urged the international cricketing community to sever ties with countries from which terrorism emanates, in a clear reference to Pakistan.

The letter, sent by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) on behalf of BCCI to the International Cricket Council (ICC), stated: "Most countries from which the members of the ICC hail (including the UK) have strongly condemned this terrorist attack and expressed solidarity with India."

Although the letter did not name any country from which "terrorism emanates", the reference was clearly to Pakistan from where terror groups have been launching attacks in India.

Regarding the upcoming World Cup, the BCCI said that in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, the Indian board "fears for the safety and security of players and match officials" participating in the global sporting event.

Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the February 14 terror attack.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pulwama Terror Attack Pulwama attack World Cup India-Pakistan Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp