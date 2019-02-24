Home Sport Cricket

Australia series provides good practice before World Cup: Dilip Vengsarkar

India take on Australia in two T20Is and five ODIs, which will be their final international assignment before the World Cup.

Published: 24th February 2019 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant

The race is on to secure the final few World Cup spots| PTI

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former India skipper Dilip Vengsarkar feels the limited overs games against visitors Australia will provide good practice for the hosts before the World Cup commencing May 30.

Hosts India take on Australia in two Twenty-20 international matches starting from Sunday, to be followed by five One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

The best-of-five ODIs, commencing on March 2, form the last set of 50-over games that the Virat Kohli-led India will play before the mega event in England.

"Australia are one of the best oppositions and (it is) a good practice before the World Cup because they (India) won't be able to get to play many games (ODIs) as the IPL starts," Vengsarkar told reporters here when quizzed about the importance of the visit by Australia.

The former chairman of the selection committee was speaking after inaugurating the 'Dreamz Premier League', a local cricket tournament in suburban Bandra.

While the T20 series starts in the coastal city of Visakhapatnam, the ODI series begins in Hyderabad and the fifth and the final ODI will be played in New Delhi.

The Australia series will be followed by the IPL from March 23.

The 116-Test veteran also praised the Indian pace attack led by Jasprit Bumrah, terming it as "brilliant".

Mumbai Cricket Association's former joint secretary Dr P V Shetty and some Bollywood celebrities were also present on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
india vs australia India cricket Australia cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp