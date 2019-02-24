Himachal Pradesh women beat Tamil Nadu in BCCI women’s T20 match

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tanuja Kanwer’s 3/16 helped Himachal Pradesh beat Tamil Nadu by nine wickets in a BCCI women’s T20 match in Mumbai on Saturday.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 92/7 in 20 ovs (V Vilasini 28 n.o, Tanuja Kanwer 3/16) lost to Himachal 94/1 in 17 ovs (Sushma Verma 35 n.o).

AA Blasters win

AA Blasters defeated Timelink Chargers 7-2 in Round 2 of the TTSL table tennis league at VR Mall, Anna Nagar.

Results: Mighty Warriors bt Hindustan Kingpongs 6-3; LA Black Thunders bt Taraka Avengers 5-4; Green Rockers bt Ramco Hilux 6-3; AA Blasters bt Timelink Chargers 7-2.

Niki bags crown

Niki K Poonacha of Andhra Pradesh lived up to his top billing by defeating Tamil Nadu’s Dhakshineswar Suresh 6-3, 6-1 in the final of the MCC-SR Subramaniam Memorial AITA men’s championship. TNTA president Vijay Amritraj and Mrs Subramaniam gave away the prizes. The winner received `65,000, the runner-up got `45,000.