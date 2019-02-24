Home Sport Cricket

Himachal Pradesh women beat Tamil Nadu in BCCI women’s T20 match

Tanuja Kanwer’s 3/16 helped Himacal Pradesh beat Tamil Nadu by nine wickets in a BCCI women’s T20 match in Mumbai on Saturday.

Published: 24th February 2019 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Cricket bat

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tanuja Kanwer’s 3/16 helped Himachal Pradesh beat Tamil Nadu by nine wickets in a BCCI women’s T20 match in Mumbai on Saturday.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 92/7 in 20 ovs (V Vilasini 28 n.o, Tanuja Kanwer 3/16) lost to Himachal 94/1 in 17 ovs (Sushma Verma 35 n.o).

AA Blasters win

AA Blasters defeated Timelink Chargers 7-2 in Round 2 of the TTSL table tennis league at VR Mall, Anna Nagar.

Results: Mighty Warriors bt Hindustan Kingpongs 6-3; LA Black Thunders bt Taraka Avengers 5-4; Green Rockers bt Ramco Hilux 6-3; AA Blasters bt Timelink Chargers 7-2.

Niki bags crown

Niki K Poonacha of Andhra Pradesh lived up to his top billing by defeating Tamil Nadu’s Dhakshineswar Suresh 6-3, 6-1 in the final of the MCC-SR Subramaniam Memorial AITA men’s championship. TNTA president Vijay Amritraj and Mrs Subramaniam gave away the prizes. The winner received `65,000,  the runner-up got `45,000.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Himachal Pradesh Tamil Nadu Himachal Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu BCCI womens T20 match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp