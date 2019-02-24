WATCH | Four-year-old Dhoni fan taking internet by storm with her batting skills

By Online Desk

Dhonism is real and a religion where only the love for cricket and MS Dhoni are celebrated. We have a young MSD fan who has taken over the internet by storm with her videos.

Sudhruti Rout, a four-year-old ardent fan of 'Captain Cool', can smash the balls out of the park with her fiery batting skills. She is even nicknamed as 'Mahi' by her parents.

Mahi hails from Odisha' Balasore and if you ask her what she wants to be, she will point towards her cricket bat. A video of her playing cricket in the terrace was posted on Twitter by 'Female cricket', has gone viral.

The way Mahi swings her bat, which is almost half her height, is stunning and she can sure give a run to all the cricketers.

This 4 year old girl will amaze you with her batting skills she lives in a small village in Odisha and aspires to play for Indian cricket team one day pic.twitter.com/F3xTphwzkc — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) February 17, 2019

Mahi has already broken the stereotypes by preferring cricket bat over Barbie dolls. Currently, she is practising at home and her parents are planning to enrol her in a coaching centre once she turns six.

According to Scoopwhoop, Mahi's passion for cricket began when she was just over 2 years of age. Her father aspired to become a cricketer but his passion was cut short due to an injury. When he took little Mahi to watch the biopic of former Indian skipper Dhoni, she was in awe. It is not just his helicopter shots that inspired Mahi but also his hairstyle.

Mahi has been receiving a lot of praise from the netizens, including cricketers from across the world.

Wow! No messing around with her! Fast hands — Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) February 19, 2019

You go girl, says West Indian cricketer Tino Best.

Harmanpreet would agree for sure!

She's like a mini version of @ImHarmanpreet Totally swashbuckling... — Ronnie Budweiser (@RashedofQabeela) February 19, 2019

Even the former Pakistan women's cricket team's captain was astonished

Absolutely brilliant! Pure talent. It is now our responsibility to provide and nurture such talent to be true champions of the game! #oneforthefuture — Urooj Mumtaz Khan (@uroojmumtazkhan) February 20, 2019

We can't wait to see little Mahi on the cricket field donning the blue jersey. We wish her to come out with 'flying balls.'