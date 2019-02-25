Home Sport Cricket

India vs Australia: Aussies dance at the death

Earlier, when almost all the Indian batsmen seemed to be throwing their wickets away, Rahul stood tall with a strokeful 50 in just 36 deliveries.

India, Australia players

It was a tense affair that came down to the last ball | AP

By Vishal Vivek
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Before the match had even be­gun, there were doubts wh­ether KL Rahul would make it to the XI. When it ended, he had done a lot more than just being a part of the side, for he was the only bright spark in the famed batting line-up that cut a frail figure at ACA-VDCA Stadium on Sunday. Despite heroics of Ja­sprit Bumrah in the 19th over, a total of 126/7 proved too little to defend.

With Australia needing just 16 off the last two overs, Bumrah picked up two wickets and gave away just two runs to br­ing India back in the game fr­om nowhere. However, Umesh Yadav could not contain the lo­wer-order and the Kangaroos la­ughed their way into the dressing room with a three-wicket win in the first T20.

Earlier, when almost all the Indian batsmen seemed to be throwing their wickets away, Rahul stood tall with a strokeful 50 in just 36 deliveries. Though he too was involved in a soft dismissal, he had done enough to make people forget that he had been ‘away’ for a while.  Rahul looked tentative at the start, fumbling with deliveries offered by the pacers. But that just looked a ritual one would perform before launching into attack. In a span of a few overs, he was hitting them all over the park.

After Rohit Sharma’s (5) early dismissal at the hands of left-arm seamer Jason Behrendorff, Rahul and Virat Kohli looked set to deliver something big, but the latter was scalped by Nathan Coulter-Nile in the ninth over to make it 69/2.

After Kohli’s dismissal, the momentum was lost, as India continued to lose wickets at regular intervals. On a pitch that seemed to be dying slowly, the Aussies did not have to do much, as the batsmen kept getting themselves out. Rishabh Pant virtually ran himself out when he moved too far ahead while playing a shot in the 10th over. Rahul, Dinesh Karthik and Krunal Pandya went back to the hut attempting attacking shots. There was not much MS Dhoni could do without a suitable partner and he had to settle for a 37-ball-29.

“A score of around 140-45 would have been competitive on this wicket since it was getting difficult to bat on. But still we almost pulled it through,” Bumrah said after the match.

The visitors started on a wr­ong note, losing two wickets for just five runs, but a steady partnership between Glenn Maxwell and D’Arcy Short pulled them out of trouble before a flurry of dismissals shifted the momentum back in favour of the hosts. From 89/2, Australia slipped to 113/7 in quick time. Using pace and precise length to perfect use, Bumrah foxed the visitors in the 19th over, but two boundaries in the last one delivered India a defeat.

“Pat (Cummins) can do anyth­ing. I think we could have lost the match easily if it wasn’t for him. To begin an overseas to­ur with such a thrilling win gives us a lot of confidence. Wh­en you are away from home conditions, matches like these generally do not go in your favour because of factors such as the crowd not being behind you. So this is something really different,” Maxwell said after the match.

