Virat Kohli gestures to unruly crowd to stay quiet during two-minute silence for Pulwama martyrs

By Online Desk

In the first T20I against Australia in Visakhapatnam, the Indian team wore black armbands as a mark of respect to the CRPF bravehearts who were martyred in the terror attack in Pulwama on February 14.

The players also observed two minutes of silence in memory of the jawans before the game. But a section of the crowd continued to chant, prompting Indian skipper Virat Kohli to signal to them to maintain silence.

The BCCI has already announced a move to scrap the IPL opening ceremony and will be donating close to Rs 15 crore for the families of the martyred soldiers.

"Our sincere condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives. The Indian team is really shocked and sad about what happened," Kohli said on the eve of the game.

There has been talk in some quarters about India boycotting the June 16 World Cup group clash against Pakistan and the skipper has said that the team will "abide by any decision that the government takes".