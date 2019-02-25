Home Sport Cricket

Women's IPL exhibition games likely during playoffs: BCCI official

The matches are expected to have a 7pm start unlike the 2pm start for the one-off T20 between Supernovas and Trailblazers last year.

Published: 25th February 2019 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana captained the two sides last year (Twitter | Indian Premier League)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The women's T20 exhibition matches, which will be staged during the IPL, are once again likely to be slotted during the playoffs as the BCCI feels that remains the only window available for these games.

As stated earlier by the Board officials, the matches are expected to have a 7pm start to grab maximum eyeballs.

"Like last year, the sole window we have is during the play-offs. But a lot depends on the election dates," a BCCI official told PTI on Monday.

The one-off T20 between Supernovas and Trailblazers last year had a 2pm start which attracted only a handful of fans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The game, featuring women's cricket stars like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Meg Lanning, Elysse Perry and Suzie Bates, went down to the wire but could not create the buzz that the BCCI had hoped for despite being played ahead of the men's IPL playoff game later in the evening.

"We are waiting for the Election Commission of India to announce the full schedule of the general elections and once that happens, we will finalize the schedule for the women's games.

"A 7 pm start on days when the IPL games are not held makes more sense that staging them in the afternoon when not many people are likely to turn up again," the official said.

The board is contemplating two formats for the women's games: best of three matches between two teams or a round-robin stage involving three teams, followed by the final.

"Logistically and even considering the players' pool we have, the best of three games between two teams seems a lot more doable than forming three teams.

The quality of the competition can't be compromised and that is one of the reasons why a women's IPL can't be organised at the moment," the official said.

Logistically, organizing three women's games on prime time will be a big challenge and it is only possible during the IPL play-offs.

The 2018 IPL was held from April 7-May 27 and the entire tournament had only three rest days, two between play-offs and the final and no game was held a day after the league stage ended on May 20.

The BCCI last week announced the schedule of the first 17 IPL games starting March 23, subject to the dates of general elections.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will host Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener in Chennai on March 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Smriti Mandhana Harmanpreet Kaur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp