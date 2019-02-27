Home Sport Cricket

'Anybody can beat anybody': Test upsets keep Black Caps wary

It came hot on the heels of the eighth-ranked West Indies also enjoying a stunning result at home by winning a Test series against England for the first time since 2009. 

Published: 27th February 2019 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Kane Williamson

New Zealand's Kane Williamson, right, congratulates bowler Trent Boult (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

HAMILTON: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said Wednesday recent Test upsets mean "anybody can beat anybody" and the world number two ranked side can have no room for complacency against minnows Bangladesh.

The Black Caps made history this week when they were elevated to second in the ICC Test team rankings for the first time following South Africa's shock 2-0 defeat at home to Sri Lanka, the only time an Asian team has won a series in South Africa.

It came hot on the heels of the eighth-ranked West Indies also enjoying a stunning result at home by winning a Test series against England for the first time since 2009. 

"Sri Lanka over in South Africa was a fantastic effort," said Williamson when naming his team for the opening match of a three-match Test series against Bangladesh which begins in Hamilton on Thursday. 

"It's so hard to beat a side like South Africa anywhere, let alone in their backyard, but anybody can beat anybody." 

Ninth-ranked Bangladesh, who have enjoyed home Test wins against England and Australia in recent years, say Sri Lanka's victory in South Africa stands as a beacon for them. 

"What Sri Lanka did was remarkable," said Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes. 

"When the boys look at those results it definitely will be an inspiration for them and I will use it in the team talk. 

"If we play anything like we can do, we will surprise the New Zealanders." 

New Zealand dominated Sri Lanka before Christmas, leaving Williamson to suggest it was best to shut the rankings out of the conversation. 

"It's all about winning the series, as in every series that is sort of the goal you take into it," he said. 

"As we've seen, the rankings are sometimes in your control and sometimes outside your control so it's a very difficult thing to focus on. 

"We know if we are playing good cricket day in and day out then perhaps those things will lean your way." 

New Zealand have made one change from the side that played their last Test, a victory over Sri Lanka two months ago by 423 runs, with Todd Astle coming in for Ajaz Patel. 

The Seddon Park wicket is usually regarded as a good batting strip but Williamson said it "looks a little different" this year and he was undecided on what he would do should he win the toss.

New Zealand: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Todd Astle, Trent Boult

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Test upsets Kane Williamson Black Caps New Zealand Cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp