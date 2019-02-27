Home Sport Cricket

Australia win toss, elect to bowl in second T20I against India

India are 0-1 down in the two-match T20I series and have made three changes to the side that lost in Vizag.

Published: 27th February 2019 07:03 PM

Bengaluru

Australia have named an unchanged side | (BCCI Twitter)

By AFP

BANGALORE: Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field first in the second and final Twenty20 international against India in Bangalore on Wednesday.

The tourists, who won the opening match by three wickets on Sunday, have fielded an unchanged side in their bid to sweep the series.

"Looks like a good wicket, so hopefully we can chase this down. We back ourselves to chase the target down," Finch said at the toss at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

"If at all there is going to be anything for the pacers it is going to be up front, so would like to exploit that."

India have made three changes to their starting lineup with Shikhar Dhawan, Vijay Shankar and Siddarth Kaul making the XI.

"We would have bowled first as well," captain Virat Kohli said.

"Like Aaron said it's a good wicket. Looks like the old Bangalore wicket and that's a good sign," he said.

"The bowling was outstanding (in the last match). We need to get used to playing big games."

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddarth Kaul

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa

Umpires: Anil Chaudhary (IND), C.K. Nandan (IND)

TV umpire: Nitin Menon (IND) 

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

