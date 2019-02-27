DRS uniformity, T20 league cap likely at ICC meet

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After reaching an agreement over the number of points that each team will get in the ICC Test Championship set to begin from July 2019, uniformity with regards to the Decision Review System is next on the agenda. The ICC meeting beginning in Dubai on Wednesday is expected to finalise this and other playing conditions for the inaugural Championship running from 2019 to 2021.

Also, as reported by this newspaper earlier, the ICC is likely to issue a cap on the number of T20 leagues players can participate in a year. While the Federation of International Cricketers Association continues to oppose the move as it would affect the finances of players, the ICC believes it will prevent those who think of giving up international cricket in favour of these leagues.

To validate its stand, the ICC is understood to have conducted a survey among players. The findings seem to have encouraged the governing body to put a cap on participation. “If you look at it globally, there are not many who feature in two leagues. Even if they do, there are a handful of them. So going forward, with a cap on the number of T20 tournaments they can play, it will help the ICC to create a healthy environment where international cricket and domestic leagues can co-exist without a player missing out on one of them,” ICC sources told this newspaper.

But, what remains to be seen is if the ICC sends an advisory to its member nations or not. Since players are contracted only to member boards, ICC cannot make a rule in itself. Morever, Pakistan and Bangladesh boards have already have a similar rule in place, which permits its players from featuring in only one T20 league.

While the FICA continues to oppose the move, last week it informed this newspaper it was hopeful that the ICC would not push for this. Their concerns come from an extensive survey which indicated that more and more players are in favour of forgoing their national contracts and becoming T20 globetrotters.

Meanwhile, with regards to the Test Championship playing conditions, the use of DRS among all the member nations with a uniform code seems close to being finalised.

For ICC events, uniform playing code is necessary. Although all the members have embraced the use of technology with regards to DRS, there is a huge difference in what is being used. While HotSpot is used in Australia, England and New Zealand for the umpire to arrive at a decision, the same is not there for a Test in India, Sri Lanka or UAE (Pakistan). Similarly, while certain broadcasters rely on Ultraedge, some depend on snickometer to detect edges.

While the use of HotSpot has been limited because of the number of cameras available and the costs involved, the ICC hasn’t had a problem with this in any of the bilateral series. But in case of the Test Championship, the story changes.

“The technology available should be uniform throughout the championship. For instance, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka don’t employ HotSpot because of the cost and even if cameras are available, the broadcasters are not keen to invest for a low-profile series. So, the HotSpot being made available to umpires is unlikely to Test Championship,” sources in the ICC said.

With most of the member boards having already struck broadcast deals for home matches, the ICC is likely to issue tender rights only for the final, which is scheduled for June 2021.

