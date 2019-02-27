India vs Australia: Hot with red ball, Pat Cummins eager to make transition to white

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Australia have been known for producing quality fast bowlers. Among the current bunch, Pat Cummins is one whose stocks have risen rapidly. With the World Cup inching closer, the 25-year-old is sure to make it to the squad even though he has not played a lot of white ball cricket of late. The last time he played ODIs was in November and the first T20I against India in Visakhapatnam marked his comeback to the shortest format after two years.

Having taken giant strides in Tests in the recent months — he picked up 58 wickets in the last 11 matches and also came in handy with the bat — his focus now shifts to white ball cricket. “Honestly, I am really happy with how my game is going. So many things have fallen into place. I am playing consistent cricket and I am able to concentrate well on my skills and have got a lot of confidence,” Cummins said on the eve of the second T20I in Bengaluru.

Despite his success in Test cricket — he also achieved a career-best No 1 ranking recently — Cummins feels he is yet to make a mark in ODIs. He has taken 65 wickets in 42 matches in the 50-over format.

“I haven’t played too much white ball cricket and I’m looking forward to the challenge. I have got a lot to learn, like taking wickets and bowling at the death. But yes, I couldn’t have been happier with how I have been performing and also bowl without having to worry about anything else.”

The five-match ODI series, starting on Saturday in Hyderabad, will be an ideal platform for Cummins to find his feet and rhythm. With Australia set to face off against Virat Kohli & Co on June 9 in a World Cup fixture, an impressive performance here will be a huge boost for him ahead of the big-ticket event. Having won only three of the last 16 ODIs, Australia will also be hopeful of a strong show from Cummins.

“As bowlers, if we can take wickets here (in India) in the middle overs against a good batting line-up and on a pitch that is probably not bowler friendly, it will put us in good shape for the World Cup. It will be challenging to bowl against some of the world’s best batsmen,” added Cummins.