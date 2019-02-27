Home Sport Cricket

Kane Richardson ruled out of India's tour, Andrew Tye named replacement

Tye played the T20I home series against India last year in which he picked two wickets in as many games.

Australia pacer Andrew Tye (File | AFP)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Australian fast bowler Kane Richardson has been ruled out of the remaining tour of India due to a side pain.

Cricket Australia announced that the 28-year-old bowler felt some pain during the training session before the first T20I against India which led to his omission from the side in the first match as well.

“Kane reported some left side pain at training prior to the opening T20I in Vizag, unfortunately, he has not recovered well enough in order to play a further part in the tour. Kane will return home to continue his rehabilitation, and we monitor his progress over the coming weeks," said David Beakley, the team physiotherapist.

Andrew Tye has been named as Richardson's replacement for the tour.

Australia will take on India in the final T20I of the two-match series, today. The T20I series will be followed by a five-match ODI series beginning March 3.

