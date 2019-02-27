Sir Alastair Cook officially receives knighthood from Queen

By ANI

LONDON: Former England skipper Alastair Cook officially received the knighthood for his services to cricket by the Queen in an official ceremony at the Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

After the ceremony, the 34-year-old said that it is hard for him to get used to see his name with a “sir before it”.

“Seeing my name up there in whatever capacity - you just don't get used to it. You never get used to it and I don't think I will ever get used to seeing my name with a Sir before it,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Cook, as saying.

The left-hand batsman, who received the honour after kneeling in front of the Queen, said that it was a “nervous” moment for him.

“It is just weird when you are told you have to just walk and kneel, that you should get so nervous,” he said.

“I have played cricket in front of many thousands and done okay but you get just as nervous just walking and kneeling, which is very strange,” he added.

The cricketer retired from the Test cricket following the five-match series against India in September 2018.

He is the first English cricketer to get the honour since Sir Ian Botham in 2007. Overall, Cook is the 11th Englishman to be knighted for services to cricket.

Cook, who made his Test debut in 2006 against India, captained England for a record 59 Test matches and led the country to 24 wins in the longest format of the game. He has appeared in a total of 160 Tests for the national side.