Home Sport Cricket

Sir Alastair Cook officially receives knighthood from Queen

The former England opener is the first English cricketer to get the honour since Sir Ian Botham in 2007.

Published: 27th February 2019 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

Alastair Cook with his knighthood following an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace

Alastair Cook with his knighthood following an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace | AP

By ANI

LONDON: Former England skipper Alastair Cook officially received the knighthood for his services to cricket by the Queen in an official ceremony at the Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

After the ceremony, the 34-year-old said that it is hard for him to get used to see his name with a “sir before it”.

“Seeing my name up there in whatever capacity - you just don't get used to it. You never get used to it and I don't think I will ever get used to seeing my name with a Sir before it,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Cook, as saying.

The left-hand batsman, who received the honour after kneeling in front of the Queen, said that it was a “nervous” moment for him.

“It is just weird when you are told you have to just walk and kneel, that you should get so nervous,” he said.

“I have played cricket in front of many thousands and done okay but you get just as nervous just walking and kneeling, which is very strange,” he added.

The cricketer retired from the Test cricket following the five-match series against India in September 2018.

He is the first English cricketer to get the honour since Sir Ian Botham in 2007. Overall, Cook is the 11th Englishman to be knighted for services to cricket.

Cook, who made his Test debut in 2006 against India, captained England for a record 59 Test matches and led the country to 24 wins in the longest format of the game. He has appeared in a total of 160 Tests for the national side.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alastair Cook Knighthood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp