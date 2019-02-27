Tamil Nadu go down to J&K in U-23 cricket

Home Sport Cricket

Abid Mushtaq’s unbeaten 59 helped Jammu & Kashmir defeat Tamil Nadu by five wickets in a BCCI men’s under-23 one-dayer in Jaipur on Tuesday. 

By Express News Service

The match was affected by rain and the revised target that J&K was set under VJD method was 180 in 44 overs.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 192 in 48.2 ovs (Nidhish Rajagopal 55, S Lokeshwar 42, K Mukunth 40) lost to J&K 181/5 in 37.2 ovs (VJD method, Abid Mushtaq 59 n.o, Sahil Lotra 49 n.o).

Women lose to Andhra
MD Thirushkamini’s 43 went in vain as Tamil Nadu lost to Andhra by 15 runs in a BCCI women’s T20 match in Mumbai.

Brief scores: Andhra 115/7 in 20 ovs bt Tamil Nadu 100/9 in 20 ovs (MD Thirushkamini 43).
Inter-district T20

NS Harish’s 73 helped Tiruchirapalli beat Coimbatore by five wickets in the semifinals of the TNCA inter-district under-23 T20 tournament. Salem beat Vellore in the other semifinal.

Brief scores: Coimbatore 156/5 in 20 ovs (N Mohammed Ashik 74, AV Abilash 49 n.o) lost to Tiruchirapalli 157/5 in 19.2 ovs (NS Harish 73, F Edwin Richard 35). Vellore 181/8 in 20 ovs (S Risheek Kumar 69, K Raj Kumar 35, SS Jasvanth 3/40) lost to Salem 182/5 in 19.4 ovs (M Rooban Raj 59, MS Promoth 56).

