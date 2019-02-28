India vs Australia: All’s well that ends Maxwell

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: During the toss at the India-Australia second T20I on Wednesday, Virat Kohli lauded the pitch, referring it to be the Chinnaswamy of old, full of runs. Those words turned out to be true, with a total of 384 runs scored, including 22 sixes. Kohli, however, was the less happier of the two captains in the end, as his team lost after Australia chased down the target of 191 in style, thanks to Glenn Maxwell’s ton and won the T20I series 2-0.

It was a game where batsmen had a field day. They were helped not only by the pitch, but also by the shorter boundaries, which came to the batsmen’s aid. With India compiling 190 runs from their allotted overs, they might have thought they were in the driver’s seat, but when Australia have a player like Maxwell in their ranks, no target is impossible.

After Siddarth Kaul and Vijay Shankar managed to dismiss Marcus Stoinis and Aaron Finch within the power play, India looked on top. The team and Kohli were aware of the need to dismiss Maxwell early, but the Australian was in his zone from the start. Be it the quicks or spinners, he only played one way — attack. Such was his ferocity that the experienced think tank of Kohli and Dhoni ran out of ideas.

The Australian dominated the second half with a swashbuckling ton — which contained nine sixes and seven fours — helping his team win by seven wickets. He was the only Australian to hit a six, which shows how much of a one-man show it was. His innings overshadowed the brilliance of Kohli (72), KL Rahul (47) and MS Dhoni (40).

It was a different innings from Kohli, who normally plays the ball along the carpet. With the knowledge of shorter boundaries, he took the aerial route, hitting six sixes and two fours. It was not about bludgeoning the ball, but his timing took it long way back into the crowd. The foundation had been laid by Rahul at the top, with an incredible 26-ball 47.

The local boy seems to have erased whatever has happened in the recent past and set the tone for rest of the batsmen. After a successful time with India A, against England Lions, he scored 50 in the last game at Visakhapatnam and followed it up with another solid innings.

After his departure in the eighth over, India lost Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant and looked in a spot of bother. The score read 74/3. What followed after Dhoni walked in not only brought them back into the game, but put them in good position. There was something different about Dhoni, who wanted to play the big shots.

The experienced Kohli and Dhoni entertained the crowd. They were involved in a brilliant partnership of 100 from just 50 balls. After Dhoni, who hit three fours and three sixes in his 23-ball 40, Dinesh Karthik and Kohli added 15 from the last five balls.

Brief scores: India 190/4 in 20 ovs (V Kohli 72 n.o) lost to Australia 194/3 in 19.4 ovs (G Maxwell 113 n.o).