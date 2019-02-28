Home Sport Cricket

Australia outplayed us in all departments, admits Virat Kohli

The Indian captain also added that it was upto the players to cement their claim for a World Cup spot.

Published: 28th February 2019 12:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 12:22 AM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli

Kohli also heaped praise on Maxwell | AP

By PTI

BENGALURU: India skipper Virat Kohli Wednesday said Australia completely "outplayed" the hosts in the two-match T20 series and especially praised Glenn Maxwell for his marauding match-winning knock here.

Maxwell fired Australia to their maiden T20 series win over India with a sensational hundred, overshadowing India skipper Kohli's (72 off 38) special effort.

Maxwell (113 not out off 55 balls) went on a rampage, smashing as many as nine sixes on way to his third century in the shortest format.

He took the game away from India, who should have defended 190 for four after Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni shared a 100-run stand for the fourth wicket.

ALSO READ: Kohli, Dhoni break numerous records in second T20I

"It was a pretty short series to summarise the performances. Australia outplayed us in all departments and deserved to win.

"190 is a good total on most grounds but if there is so much dew as there was tonight and when you have an innings like what Glenn Maxwell played, nothing much you can do," Kohli said at the post-match press conference.

Defending his bowlers for failing to restrict Australia, Kohli said dew played vital role in the second innings.

"Every team is looking to take each game like that but it's also important to win matches. We would have liked to get across the line in at least this game but I can't be too hard on the bowlers due to the amount of dew," he said.

Kohli also hinted that he would continue to experiment with his playing XI keeping in mind the upcoming ICC World Cup.

"We wanted to give everyone some game time, we've seen how they react under pressure, there is a series coming up and we'll try more things. It's up to them to deliver the goods," he said.

Australia captain Aaron Finch said it was "special" to win an away series against India.

"Anytime that you can win any kind of series against India in India is truly special," he said.

He had special words for Maxwell for his contribution with the bat on Wednesday but also praised Adam Zampa for his efforts with the ball.

"Glenn Maxwell was truly sensational tonight but I thought Adam Zampa was the difference between the two sides. To go for just 23 runs on that kind of a wicket was really remarkable," he said.

"We've been on a journey for the last 10-11 months building up to the World Cup and there has been some pain during the journey.

"We've done well to take the blows but also have made some progress, hoping to peak at the right time for the World Cup."

Man-of-the-match Maxwell was delighted with his performance and said it was a "special" feeling for him.

"It feels really good. We haven't had a lot of success here of late. To come over here and perform like we have has started it off well for us on this tour.

"It helps a big bulk of T20 cricket in the domestic tournament back home. Having confidence in my game also has helped a lot and it feels great to contribute to two special wins," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
india vs australia India cricket Australia cricket Virat Kohli Glenn Maxwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp