Chris Gayle joins 10,000-run ODI club

By AFP

ST GEORGE'S: West Indies star Chris Gayle reached the 10,000-run milestone in ODI cricket on Wednesday against England. The Jamaican batsman became the 14th batsman to get the 10,000-run mark.

The 39-year-old opener also hit his 25th century in the format, reaching three figures in just 55 balls.

He also reached the 500 international sixes mark during his innings as West Indies lost the match by 29 runs.

Responding to the tourists' mammoth total of 418 for six, the highest ever in an ODI in the Caribbean, the home side were set on course by a rampaging 162 off 97 balls by veteran opener Chris Gayle.

They remained in the hunt until the 48th over when leg-spinner Rashid, who had taken a fearful hammering in his first four overs, broke an 88-run seventh-wicket partnership between Carlos Brathwaite and Ashley Nurse.

He then scythed through the tail –- taking the last three wickets in the next four balls –- to finish with figures of five for 85 off his allotted ten overs.