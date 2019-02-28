Hiatus was humbling: KL Rahul

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: KL Rahul seems to have come back with a bang after his controversial statements in a TV chat show. Staying away from the Indian team has helped him think about his game, overall as well. After his suspension was provisionally lifted on January 24, the right-hander was picked for the India A team, which played against England Lions. He impressed with two half-centuries and against Australia in the T20I series, made 50 and 47, although India lost the series 0-2.

“It has been a hard time, no doubt. As a player, as a person, everyone has to go through difficult times and it was my time to go through it. As I said, it gave me the time to reflect on my game, on myself. I have always been somebody who takes things as they come and I’m just happy to be back now,” said Rahul, adding that he was ‘humbled’ with how things panned out.

“It has humbled me a little bit. I respect the opportunity I have got to play for the country. It is the dream of every kid and I am no different. I just want to value where I am and keep making the opportunities count, put my head down and keep working on my cricket,” added Rahul.

No security update for Australian team

Glenn Maxwell said the Australian team has no information yet on security issues following the unrest in the Indo-Pak border. The team is scheduled to play ODIs in Mohali (March 10) and Delhi (March 13). “I’ve not heard anything about this. We might get detailed information, if required, at a later stage.”