Home Sport Cricket

Tamil Nadu lose, batting order raises questions

Tamil Nadu’s spin trio went wicketless. Abhishek Tanwar took two wickets for 14 in three overs.With eight points from four matches, Tamil Nadu are well behind in the qualification race.

Published: 28th February 2019 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

R Ashwin

R Ashwin. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Another batting failure and questionable changes in the batting order were the talking points as Tamil Nadu’s chances of qualifying for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament’s Super League suffered a blow following a seven-wicket loss against Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

Electing to bat in the Group B tie in Surat, Ravichandran Ashwin’s team made 138/9 despite Murali Vijay making a 58-ball 77. Nobody else crossed 20 and for the fourth time in as many matches, the team failed to cross 140. NS Chaturved, one of the handful of batsmen to have shown some intent in the previous games, batted at No 8 and made 19 not out off 15 balls. Ashwin batted ahead of him and surprisingly, left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore was sent in at No 3. He fell for a first-ball duck.

These moves have taken the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association by surprise. There are also questions over decisions taken in the previous matches, like frequent changes in the batting order and Ashwin going ahead of S Anirudha in the dying stages of the innings against Gujarat. Coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar’s role has also been questioned.

Tamil Nadu were in the match in spite of the low total, as Himachal needed 54 in the last six overs. But they had wickets and Rishi Dhawan hit an 11-ball 22 with two sixes and a four to win the match. Skipper Prashant Chopra hit an unbeaten 68.

Tamil Nadu’s spin trio went wicketless. Abhishek Tanwar took two wickets for 14 in three overs.With eight points from four matches, Tamil Nadu are well behind in the qualification race.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Ravichandran Ashwin NS Chaturved Himachal Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp