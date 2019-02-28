Tamil Nadu lose, batting order raises questions

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Another batting failure and questionable changes in the batting order were the talking points as Tamil Nadu’s chances of qualifying for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament’s Super League suffered a blow following a seven-wicket loss against Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

Electing to bat in the Group B tie in Surat, Ravichandran Ashwin’s team made 138/9 despite Murali Vijay making a 58-ball 77. Nobody else crossed 20 and for the fourth time in as many matches, the team failed to cross 140. NS Chaturved, one of the handful of batsmen to have shown some intent in the previous games, batted at No 8 and made 19 not out off 15 balls. Ashwin batted ahead of him and surprisingly, left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore was sent in at No 3. He fell for a first-ball duck.

These moves have taken the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association by surprise. There are also questions over decisions taken in the previous matches, like frequent changes in the batting order and Ashwin going ahead of S Anirudha in the dying stages of the innings against Gujarat. Coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar’s role has also been questioned.

Tamil Nadu were in the match in spite of the low total, as Himachal needed 54 in the last six overs. But they had wickets and Rishi Dhawan hit an 11-ball 22 with two sixes and a four to win the match. Skipper Prashant Chopra hit an unbeaten 68.

Tamil Nadu’s spin trio went wicketless. Abhishek Tanwar took two wickets for 14 in three overs.With eight points from four matches, Tamil Nadu are well behind in the qualification race.