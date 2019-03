TN lose to Delhi in T20 championship

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Delhi thrashed Tamil Nadu by six wickets in the BCCI senior women’s T20 championship, being played at Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana, Mumbai.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 74/6 in 20 ovs ( L Nethra 25) lost to Delhi 75/4 in 16.4 ovs (Priya Punia 30).

Dhayanithi shines in DCA Trophy

Dhayanithi’s 70 helped Heavy Vehicle Factory beat Royal Enfield by three wickets in the 15th Lucas TVS -Thiruvallur DCA Trophy on Wednesday.

Brief scores: Group A: Royal Enfield 152/8 in 30 ovs (C Dillibabu 40, S Praveen Kumar 53; E Siva Prakash 3/27) lost to Heavy Vehicle Factory 155/7 in 28 ovs (Dhayanithi 70, Prakash 29; Krishnan 5/40).

Hindustan emerge victorious

Hindustan Institute defeated Loyola Arts 2-1 in the final of the SSN Trophy football match, organised by SSN College of Engineering. Indian basketball player Aravind Annadurai distributed the prizes.

Results: (all finals): TT: Men: SSN bt Loyola Arts 3-2. Women: MOP bt SSN B 3-0. Squash: Men: Dinesh (Appolo Arts) bt Shankar (DG Vaishnav) 3-0. Women: Mayuri (SSN) bt Radhika Seelan (MOP) 3-1. Cricket: RKM Vivekananda 131 bt Gurunanank College 69. Badminton: Men: SRM bt SSN 3-0. Women: SRM bt MOP Vaishnav 2-0.

Football: Hindustan IST bt Loyola Arts 2-1. Basketball: Men: Jeppiaar Inst bt Loyola Arts 80-78. Women: Hindustan bt Stella Maris 49-32. Chess: Winner: DG Vaishnav (13 pts); Runner-up: MOP Vaishnav (11 pts).Tennis: Men: SSN A bt St Joseph College of Commerce, Bengaluru 2-0. Women: MOP Vaishnav bt LICET 2-0.