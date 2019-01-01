Aravind five-for helps Ebenezer register victory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Aravind’s fifer (5/33) helped Ebenezer CA beat Thiruthani CC by seven wickets in a First Division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur District Cricket Association league.Brief scores: I Division: Mugappair CC 196/9 in 45 ovs (R Ram Arvindh 62, M Mathivanan 4/53, P Saravanan 3/54) bt Standard CC 194 in 45 ovs (R Vivek 38, Sudhan Sanjeevi Kandepan 64, V Dinesh Kumar 36, R Divakar 4/52, RM Seshan Muthu 3/5); Thiruthani Cricket Club 135 in 41.5 ovs (E Bobby Jayaprakash 35, K Sampath Kumar 33, S Aravind 5/33) lost to Ebenezer CA 139/3 in 25.1 ovs (M Vijay Kumar 71, S Yugesh 34 n.o). IV Division: Lucas TVS Recreation Club 139/9 in 30 ovs (S. Nagaraj 26, T.S.R. Venkateswara 27 n.o, Abhinav B Davey 4/43, S Shivaraj 3/44) bt Frank Worrell CC 86 in 27 ovs (S Surya 33, M Vai Gopalsamy 5/24, V Veera Ragavan 3/23).

Varun, Anupama champs

Varun Kumar of Madras Cricket Club beat Mushtaq of Q-Tricks 38-69, 29-66, 33-49, 76 (61)-0, 58-14, 36-66, 66-19, 77-11, 70-31 to clinch snooker title at the 35th Tamil Nadu state ranking billiards and snooker championship, organised by Tamil Nadu Billiards and Snooker Association.In the ladies’ snooker final, R Anupama of Mylapore Club got the better of club mate S Gayathri 75-13, 76-19, 75- 33 to claim the crown.

Nitish stars for VBCA

Ra Nitish’s 52 paved the way for VBCA to beat HFCA by 51 runs in the final of the Friends Cricket Academy U-14 inter-academy cricket tournament.Brief scores: Final: VBCA 154/6 in 25 ovs (Ra Nitish 52, Raghav 30, Akhil 37) bt HFCA 103/7 in 25 ovs (Mukund 40, PBR Tarun 32, Giridhar Prasad 3/10, GB Tarun 3/16). Special awards: Best Bowler: Ram Prakash (VBCA). Best Batsman: Vikram (HFCA). Best All-Rounder: Tarun (VBCA). Promising Cricketer: Sandy Santosh (HFCA). Promising Cricketers (Junior): N Pranav Easwar; KS Lalith (Nathella CA).