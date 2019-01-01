Home Sport Cricket

Aravind five-for helps Ebenezer register victory

S Aravind’s fifer (5/33) helped Ebenezer CA beat Thiruthani CC by seven wickets in a First Division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur District Cricket Association league.

Published: 01st January 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

MCC’s Varun Kumar won the 35th Tamil Nadu state ranking billiards & snooker c’ship

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Aravind’s fifer (5/33) helped Ebenezer CA beat Thiruthani CC by seven wickets in a First Division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur District Cricket Association league.Brief scores: I Division: Mugappair CC 196/9 in 45 ovs (R Ram Arvindh 62, M Mathivanan 4/53, P Saravanan 3/54) bt Standard CC 194 in 45 ovs (R Vivek 38, Sudhan Sanjeevi Kandepan 64, V Dinesh Kumar 36, R Divakar 4/52, RM Seshan Muthu 3/5); Thiruthani Cricket Club 135 in 41.5 ovs (E Bobby Jayaprakash 35, K Sampath Kumar 33, S Aravind 5/33) lost to Ebenezer CA 139/3 in 25.1 ovs (M Vijay Kumar 71, S Yugesh 34 n.o). IV Division: Lucas TVS Recreation Club 139/9 in 30 ovs (S. Nagaraj 26, T.S.R. Venkateswara 27 n.o, Abhinav B Davey 4/43, S Shivaraj 3/44) bt Frank Worrell CC 86 in 27 ovs (S Surya 33, M Vai Gopalsamy 5/24, V Veera Ragavan 3/23).

Varun, Anupama champs
Varun Kumar of Madras Cricket Club beat Mushtaq of Q-Tricks 38-69, 29-66, 33-49, 76 (61)-0, 58-14, 36-66, 66-19, 77-11, 70-31 to clinch snooker title at the 35th Tamil Nadu state ranking billiards and snooker championship, organised by Tamil Nadu Billiards and Snooker Association.In the ladies’ snooker final, R Anupama of Mylapore Club got the better of club mate S Gayathri 75-13, 76-19, 75- 33 to claim the crown.

Nitish stars for VBCA
Ra Nitish’s 52 paved the way for VBCA to beat HFCA by 51 runs in the final of the Friends  Cricket Academy U-14 inter-academy cricket tournament.Brief scores: Final: VBCA 154/6 in 25 ovs (Ra Nitish 52, Raghav 30, Akhil 37) bt HFCA 103/7 in 25 ovs  (Mukund 40, PBR Tarun 32, Giridhar Prasad 3/10, GB Tarun  3/16). Special awards: Best Bowler: Ram Prakash (VBCA). Best Batsman: Vikram (HFCA). Best All-Rounder: Tarun (VBCA). Promising Cricketer: Sandy Santosh (HFCA). Promising Cricketers  (Junior): N Pranav Easwar; KS Lalith (Nathella CA).

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cricket TNCA District Cricket Association league

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp