Being true to Tim Paine's Melbourne Test banter, Rishabh Pant turns babysitter for his kids

During the Melbourne Test, Australian skipper Tim Paine and Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant were involved in an on-field banter where Paine asked Pant babysit his kids.

The 21-year-old Pant responded in the final innings of the match by calling Tim Paine a 'temporary captain'. But off the field, being a gentleman, Rishabh Pant responded with a beautiful gesture as he met Bonnie Paine, Tim's wife and his kids.

Bonnie Paine shared the image of Rishabh with herself and her kids on her Instagram story. She called him the 'best babysitter'.

Both the Indian and Australian teams met Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison before the fourth Test match begins at Sydney from January 3.

ICC tweeted the photo with the caption: Tim Paine to @RishabhPant Boxing Day Test: "You babysit? I'll take the wife to the movies one night, you'll look after the kids?" *Challenge accepted!*

During India's second innings in the boxing day Test, Paine teased Rishabh Pant over his exclusion from the ODI squad.

The 34-year-old Paine did not stop there, he also asked Pant whether he can look after his kids if he goes for the movies with his wife.

"Big MS (Dhoni) is back in the one-day squad too, we might get him (Pant) down to the Hurricanes… we need a batter,” Paine was heard saying on the stump microphone. “Fancy that, Pantsy? Extend your little Aussie holiday. Beautiful town Hobart too, I’ll get you a nice apartment on the waterfront.”

“(I’ll) have him over for dinner. Can you babysit? I’ll take the wife to the movies one night and you’ll look after the kids."