Pakistan hoping to host South Africa, Australia in near future

According to a reliable source in the board, Mani has held positive discussions with Cricket South Africa officials about them sending teams to Pakistan.

PCB chief Ehsan Mani. (Photo | Twitter/ Cricket Pakistan - English)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan are hoping to host top teams like Australia and South Africa in the near future after what is being seen as a successful trip by Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, Ehsan Mani, to Johannesburg.

"Cricket SA officials have told Mani they will look into sending the South African under-19, A, women's and senior teams to Pakistan over a period of time," the source said.

He said the PCB is also optimistic that Cricket Australia might agree to play one or two ODIs in late March-April in Lahore and Karachi.

"Things are looking bright after the positive response of CSA with regards to getting more international cricket matches in Pakistan," he added.

Since March 2009, when terrorists attacked the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore, no top side has visited Pakistan due to security concerns.

But the source said that Mani had given the CSA detailed briefings on the improved situation in Pakistan and the strong security plan of the PCB for visiting teams.

Since September 2017, Pakistan has hosted the ICC World Eleven, Sri Lanka and West Indies for short T20 series in Lahore and Karachi and it also held the finals of the last two Pakistan Super League in Karachi.

The newly appointed managing director of the PCB, Wasim Khan, has made it clear his main task would be to see the return of full-fledged international cricket to Pakistan.

Wasim, who takes charge later this month, has said the PCB would be willing to allay the security concerns of visiting teams.

