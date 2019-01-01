Home Sport Cricket

R Ashwin undergoes solo practice session ahead of final Test

Ashwin, who suffered a side strain during the first Test win in Adelaide, where he claimed 6/149 -- his best match figures in seven Tests in Australia.

Published: 01st January 2019 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Ravichandran Ashwin (File | AP)

Ravichandran Ashwin (File | AP)

By IANS

SYDNEY: In a bid to return to the playing XI for the fourth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, starting Thursday, India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday underwent a solo indoor bowling session while the rest of the Indian team preferred to take a day off.

Ashwin, who suffered a side strain during the first Test win in Adelaide, where he claimed 6/149 -- his best match figures in seven Tests in Australia.

The 32-year-old tweaker was accompanied by team physiotherapist Patrick Farhart and another support staff member to bowl in the indoor centre facilities even as the underfire Australian side practised in the outdoor nets.

The strain forced Ashwin out of the second and the third Tests, with Australia bouncing back to pocket the Perth Test before the Virat Kohli-led side came back strongly to win the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and take an unassailable 2-1 lead.

In his absence, the team preferred to back the part-timer Hanuma Vihari in the second Test before going for the specialist left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja for the third game. Jadeja grabbed the opportunity with both hands, picking five wickets in India's winning cause.

With India eyeing a historic series win on Australian soil, and if the SCG wicket favours the spinners, the Indian team management will be keen to include the spin twins in Ashwin and Jadeja.

Moreover, with Rohit Sharma set to miss the final Test, Ashwin's handy batting down the order puts him in good stead to bat at the No.6 spot followed by Jadeja and the rest of the tail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ravichandran Ashwin solo practice session final test India vs australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp