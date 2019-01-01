Virat Kohli finds a special place in Cricket Australia's ODI team of the year

By Online Desk

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has had a tremendous 2018 having piled up 2653 runs in the calendar year, the highest by any batsmen. In the recently released Cricket Australia's ODI team of the year, Virat Kohli was named the skipper of the side.

In a phenomenal year with the bat, the Delhi-lad, who is also the leading run-scorer in 2018, has notched 1202 runs from 14 matches at an average of 133.55. These include three hundreds in a series twice and three 50+ scores, with the highest score being 160 against South Africa early last year.

ALSO READ: Phenomenal Virat Kohli, Kagiso Rabada end 2018 on top spots

Cricket Australia's ODI team of the year included four Indians, with Kohli joined by his deputy Rohit Sharma, chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav and paceman Jasprit Bumrah.

Interestingly, the team doesn't include any Australian players after a dismal 2018.

The side dominated by Asians also consisted of Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera making it into the playing XI.

India's next ODI campaign starts against Australia on January 12 at Sydney. The three-match series will be concluded in Melbourne on January 18 while the second ODI will take place on January 15 at Adelaide Oval.

Cricket.com.au's ODI Team of the year: Virat Kohli (C), Thisara Perera, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Jos Butler, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Shimron Hetmyer