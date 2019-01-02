Home Sport Cricket

Judge Virat Kohli's performance on field, not his aggression: Kapil Dev

Kohli's aggressive behaviour has often been a hot topic of discussion and it came to fore again during the India-Australia series.

Kapil Dev

Former Indian Cricket captain Kapil Dev speaks during the launch of robotic knee replacement facility at SRM Institute of Medical Science in Guindy on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah termed Virat Kohli as the worst behaved player on social media, Kohli’s aggression and anger has become a point of discussion among people. However, on Wednesday legendary cricketer Kapil Dev defended the Team India’s captain.

Coming out in complete support of Kohli on the issue, Kapil Dev said, “Dhoni was quiet, was that good or bad for the game? We can’t question that. Every leader comes out with his thinking and it is up to you how you to take it. As long as he (Virat Kohli) is performing, he is giving good results, it’s all fine. You can’t expect two people to be the same. Why we should compare and even judge somebody,” added the former India team captain.

Backing the Indian skipper, the 1983 World Cup winning-captain Kapil said that people should judge Kohli’s performance and not his aggression. He made it clear that as long as Kohli is earning success, it is good enough.  “Judge his(Virat Kohli) performance on the field how good he is, not his aggression. Your liking and my liking can be different and that makes no sense. As long as Indian team is winning that’s what I look for” said Kapil who was in city to attend an event organized by a private hospital.

Noted Bollywood actor, Naseeruddin Shah had stirred up controversy last month when he called Virat Kohli as worst behaved cricketer in the world in a Facebook post. "Virat K is not only the world's best batsman but also the world's worst-behaved player. His cricketing brilliance pales beside his arrogance and bad manners. And I have no intention of leaving the country by the way," Shah wrote in a Facebook post. The post ignited a debate on social media. The actor’s comment drew widespread criticism though some also came in support of him.

