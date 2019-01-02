Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan need strong domestic structure like India for Test success: Salman Butt

Pakistan will take on South Africa in the second Test beginning Thursday at Cape Town and Butt said changing the playing XI will not make much of a difference.

Published: 02nd January 2019 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt (File | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: A strong domestic structure is key to India's Test success and Pakistan can not expect a similar performance from their players when most tend to avoid the four-day cricket in the country, said former Test captain Salman Butt.

Last month Pakistan lost the three-Test series against New Zealand 1-2 and also suffered a six-wicket defeat against South Africa in the first Test at Centurion last week.

India, on the other hand, defeated Australia by 137 runs in the third Test at Melbourne to take an unassailable 2-1 lead and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"Look when India won the recent Test against Australia, Virat Kohli credited India's domestic cricket for the success in bowling and batting," said Butt, who played 33 Tests and 78 ODIs in his international cricket career.

"India is doing well because their players are only allowed to play in the IPL T20 cricket and have to play Ranji Trophy unlike us where most players tend to avoid four-day domestic cricket.

"Look most of them (Pakistani players) have not even played 50 first class games. Not many of them have spent time in domestic four-day cricket. Worse they have played all their cricket mostly in UAE conditions," he added.

Pakistan will take on South Africa in the second Test beginning Thursday at Cape Town and Butt said changing the playing XI will not make much of a difference.

"Even if changes are made in the Pakistan team for the second Test in South Africa, I don't think it will make a difference," he said.

"We just don't have players who can be expected to come up with a big innings after every three or four innings.

"What we need to do is somehow get to 300 in the second Test and if Muhammad Abbas plays we stand a good chance of winning."

He also questioned in general that when players were defined as being fit for one or more formats, the same rule should also apply to the head coach.

"I think we need to see if Mickey Arthur or for that matter any coach has the temperament like a player to adjust to all formats or which format," he said.

"Because a coach can't expect to have the same approach or expectations for all formats. That is not practical. I wonder if the head coach has the penchant to handle all three formats or test cricket."

Butt's international career was cut short after he was convicted and jailed for 30 months for his role in the 2010 Lord's spot-fixing scandal.

He was banned from playing cricket for ten years, of which five years was a suspended sentence. He was released from jail in 2012.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Salman Butt Pakstan First Class Ranji Trophy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp