India vs Australia Test series | Disappointed for not getting century: Mayank Agarwal

SYDNEY: Rookie opener Mayank Agarwal, who played brilliant innings of 77 on the opening day of the fourth Test against Australia on Thursday, said he is disappointed for not reaching his maiden international century despite a good start.

Agarwal was close to his maiden hundred when he was caught near the long-on boundary while attempting a six off Nathan Lyon.

The Karnataka batsman was impressive during his international debut in the third Test as well with scores of 76 and 42 in the first and second innings respectively.

"I am disappointed for not getting a big score. Just really disappointed I threw my wicket. Having said that, it's a learning curve and if I don't repeat my mistakes, it will be a good learning. I was looking to dominate Lyon but it did not work out," Mayank told reporters after the day's play.

Mayank who also forged a clinical 116 runs partnership for the second wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara said the focus was on the partnerships. Pujara was unbeaten on 130 runs at stumps.

"The plan was always to get a small partnership after each wicket and that's the same thing we spoke about. We said to each other that let's try to play close to the body and not give them wickets. Even if we are not getting too many runs too quick, it's alright; let's try get a partnership and take it from there onwards," he said.

Commenting on Pujara's knock, Mayank said: "Definitely, it is great to watch him bat from the other end and also to watch him bat the way he grinds the bowlers. He has got a pattern to it and he understands his strengths and knows that he is very tight with his defence. He looks to do that and waits for the bad ball to come."

India posted 303/4 in their first innings at stumps on the opening day.

Pujara was batting on 130 when the umpires dislodged the bails for the day. His 250-ball stay in the middle was studded with 16 hits to the fence. Hanuma Vihari was batting on 39 at the other end.