Home Sport Cricket

Mayank Agarwal's coach sad at his ward missing out ton against Australia

The Bengaluru lad was out after scoring 77 runs as he tried to hit one six too many off Nathan Lyon to be holed out to Mitchell Starc at long on.

Published: 03rd January 2019 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

India's Mayank Agarwal plays a shot while batting against Australia during their cricket test match in Sydney. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BENGALURU: India opening batsman Mayank Agarwal's coach Irfan Sait is heart broken that his ward missed out on a century for the second time in the ongoing Test series in Australia, but is happy that he is cementing his place in the team.

"I am heartbroken at his dismissal, but I a happy Mayank has almost cemented his place in the team. Look at his consistency. He has now two half-centuries and a good 42 in the three innings he had played so far Down Under," Sait told PTI here.

The Bengaluru lad was out after scoring 77 runs as he tried to hit one six too many off Nathan Lyon to be holed out to Mitchell Starc at long on.

"Once again making an ambitious attempt to repeat a six! I hope he learns from this and eschew such shots in the innings to follow. Nevertheless, I enjoyed watching every single ball he played," Sait said.

Asked if Agarwal would make way for Prithvi Shaw once the Mumbai youngster returns from injury, Sait said openers who fail to perform should be dropped.

Shaw had to return home after suffering an ankle injury while trying to complete a catch on the boundary during India's four-day match prior to the Test series.

Agarwal had scored 76 runs in first innings of his debut Test in Melbourne, which helped the Indian middle order to consolidate and put up a huge total of 443 for seven.

In the second innings, he top-scored with 42 runs, which proved crucial in India clinching the Melbourne Test.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mayank Agarwal India Vs Australia Irfan Sait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp