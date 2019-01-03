Home Sport Cricket

New Zealand's James Neesham smashes five sixes in an over

The 28-year-old, who was playing his first international match since June 2017, bombarded the sixes in the 49th over of the match which was bowled by Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera.

Published: 03rd January 2019 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand cricketer James Neesham | AFP

By ANI

MOUNT MAUNGANUI (New Zealand): New Zealand batting all-rounder James Neesham smashed five sixes in an over against Sri Lanka in the first ODI of their ongoing three-match series on Thursday.

The 28-year-old, who was playing his first international match since June 2017, bombarded the sixes in the 49th over of the match which was bowled by Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera.

Neesham's unbeaten score of 47 runs of 13 balls helped his side put a solid total of 371 on the board. The left-hand batsman narrowly missed the chance to break the record for the fastest ODI century as New Zealand completed their 50-overs limit.

Opting to bar first, New Zealand got a good start to their innings as one of their openers played a tone-setting knock of 138 runs. Skipper Kane Williamson and middle-order batsman Ross Taylor contributed a respective total of 76 and 54 to further strengthen their position in the match.

The last-minute Cameo by Jimmy Neesham further deflated the spirits of Sri Lanka. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
James Neesham Neesham six sixes Thisara Perera five sixes in an over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp