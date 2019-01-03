Home Sport Cricket

Well played sir, may you coach more wherever you are: Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to Ramakant Achrekar

The Master Blaster was coached by Achrekar at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar as a child.

Published: 03rd January 2019 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 01:16 AM   |  A+A-

Sachin Tendulkar and Ramakant Achrekar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: "Cricket in heaven will be enriched with the presence of (Ramakant) Achrekar sir," said iconic former batsman Sachin Tendulkar as he paid an emotional tribute to his childhood coach who passed away on Wednesday.

Achrekar, 87, died in Mumbai due to age-related ailments.

"Like many of his students, I learnt my ABCD of cricket under Sir's guidance," the Dronacharya awardee's most famous ward said in a statement.

Sachin Tendulkar with Ramakant Achrekar (File 

"His contribution to my life cannot be captured in words. He built the foundation that I stand on," he added.

Tendulkar, unarguably the greatest batsman in modern cricket, was coached by Achrekar at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar as a child.

READ | Ramakant Achrekar: Sachin Tendulkar's coach and much more

The iconic cricketer, who is now retired, has been quite vocal about Achrekar's contribution in shaping him.

As a player, Achrekar competed in just one first-class match, but was instrumental in moulding Tendulkar as a child, often driving him to stadiums on his scooter.

Ramakant Achrekar File | PTI

"Last month, I met Sir along with some of his students and spent some time together. We shared a laugh as we remembered the old times," Tendulkar said.

"Achrekar sir taught us the virtues of playing straight and living straight. Thank you for making us a part of your life and enriching us with your coaching manual.

"Well played Sir and may you coach more wherever you are," he signed off. Late Wednesday night, Tendulkar visited Achrekar's house in Trimurti building near the Shivaji Park to pay his last respects.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramakant Achrekar Sachin Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar coach Obituary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp