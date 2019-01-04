Home Sport Cricket

Backing himself Mayank Agarwal’s USP: Coach

After a breakout 2017-18 domestic season and solid performances for India A, Mayank Agarwal deservedly made his Test debut against Australia during the third Test in Melbourne.

Mayank Agarwal hit his second half-century of the series on Thursday | Pti

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

He passed with flying colours, scoring 76 and 42 in India’s victory. However, the opener had to ensure that it was not a flash in the pan when he walked in to bat in the fourth Test.

The right-hander again delivered with a stroke-filled 77 that contained seven fours and two sixes. Those two big hits came against Nathan Lyon. It wasn’t as if the Karnataka batsman went all guns blazing throughout. He showed mental character when faced with chin music, taking blows but weathering the spell.

After that, against Lyon, Mayank came down the track a la Cheteshwar Pujara to disturb his rhythm. He also rattled the off-spinner by taking him on, just like he had done in Melbourne.

In general, Mayank has not been afraid to play his shots, even with fields set for them. All these hint at a player who is not afraid to back his strengths. RX Murali, Mayank’s personal batting coach for the last five years, feels that batting unfettered, irrespective of bowlers’ reputation, is the right-hander’s biggest strength.

“Mayank does not want to buy into any of those stories that Lyon spins, produces dip, generates bounce, etc. If you do not have any inhibitions, you are free to express. He normally steps out to spinners to get closer to the ball. He also stays besides the ball, instead of getting in line. That lets his hands, which are fast, work. The moment he gets in line, his hand movement is restricted,” Murali told this newspaper.

But Mayank’s expressive approach to batting also entails risks. Much like Rishabh Pant in the previous Tests, the opener tried to smash Lyon for a six just two balls after carting him for one in 34th over. But he miscued the shot to long on.

It remains to be seen if his approach changes in the second innings, but Murali believes that Mayank will back his strengths. “I do not think his approach is going to change. Against Lyon, he brought in a new concept, where people were not really coming out of the crease. So there is a belief that you can do all these things to Lyon.”

