Great wall of Pujara

CHENNAI: If there is one man in cricket whom insurance companies will absolutely love, he has to be Cheteshwar Pujara. If the India one-down ever decides to insure his wicket, they’d be queuing up like no tomorrow. For the prize that he puts on it pretty much rules out the possibility of those companies shelling out any kind of claims.

Two thousand and five balls since Edgbaston (most deliveries faced by any batsman in that time). Two hundred and fifty of them on the first day of the final Test against Australia. Two match-winning centuries followed by another that looks likely to receive the same label by the time proceedings at Sydney Cricket Ground end. Not to mention the possibility of him becoming the prime reason for India sealing a historic series win Down Under.

No wonder Virat Kohli — whose change to pink gear didn’t bring him luck on Thursday — was on his feet, applauding the man who has now transformed into his most-trusted lieutenant over the last year or so when he brought up his ton.

Marnus Labuschagne, now Pujara’s Australian batting counterpart, thought he could borrow a leaf from the right-hander’s book for the tough four days that lie ahead. “He was classy. He has time and patience at the crease. The way he batted is something I personally would take a lot from. He just batted a lot of time, and he has done that through the whole series. And that’s what we are going to need to do to put a big score on the board.”

The why behind Pujara lapping every batsman on this tour, including an in-form Kohli — who is second on the run charts with 282, but still trails the Rajkot native by 176 — is simple: he sticks to his tried-and-tested template of blunting the opposition out of the game.

Even in Sydney, Australia weren’t making things that easy for India. The ball wasn’t swinging around, but Australia’s quicks were letting a short one rip every now and then. Before going into what Pujara did to counter that, there are two characteristics that the post-Edgbaston Pujara has showcased every time he’s excelled. The first, says Cricviz, is a drastic reduction in attacking shots against pacers when they target his stumps. To be precise, a 50.78 curbing for good length and 41.98 for fuller deliveries.

The second is a more upright stance while playing in the crease. That notion seems to be buttressed by the fact that the wagon wheels of all his three tons in Australia have a predominant behind-the-wicket skew (at least 40 per cent runs).

In South Africa, a slight crouch had left Pujara susceptible to balls that reared. But his upright position has not only allowed him to defend balls on stumps better, but also given him more time to execute horizontal shots on both sides behind the wicket. That upper-cut six off a Mitchell Starc bouncer in Adelaide is one among the many cases in point.

Armed with these changes and given the license to bed in for a long innings by Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari — Pujara blocked and cashed in on the occasional loosener. Like he’s done throughout, he again put on his dancing shoes against Nathan Lyon, helped by the fact that Tim Paine still wouldn’t plump for a silly point.

Thursday got done with India on 303/4. But Pujara, unbeaten on 130, seems far from done.

Scoreboard

India 1st innings

Agarwal c Starc b Lyon 77, Rahul c Marsh b Hazlewood 9, Pujara (batting) 130, Kohli c Paine b Hazlewood 23, Rahane c Paine b Starc 18, Vihari (batting) 39. Extras: (lb 2, w 5) 7. Total: (4 wkts, 90 ovs) 303. FoW: 1-10, 2-126, 3-180, 4-228. Bowling: Starc 18-0-75-1, Hazlewood 20-7-51-2, Cummins 19-3-62-0, Lyon 29-5-88-1, Labuschagne 4-0-25-0.

Stats

4 Times Pujara faced 200+ balls in the series, going past S Gavaskar (3 in 77-78).

Pujara’s tally so far Down Under, eclipsing 438 vs England (2012-13).

India employed their sixth opening pairing in 12 overseas Tests since Jan 18.