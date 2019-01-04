He'll hit you for a six, babysit your kids: Indian fans troll Australia with Rishabh Pant song

By Online Desk

While Rishabh Pant was sending Australia on a leather hunt on Day 2 of the fourth Test in Sydney on Friday, Indian fan club Bharat Army came up with an original and rather witty chant, trolling Australia for sledging the wicket-keeper.

This follows the banter between Australian skipper Tim Paine and Pant, which started with Paine taking a dig at Pant on the third day of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne over his exclusion from the ODI squad.

Being true to Tim Paine's Melbourne Test banter, Rishabh Pant turns babysitter for his kids

Although the Indian wicketkeeper responded to this with a fresh round of banter and meeting Paine's wife and kids, Indian cricket loyalists did not want to leave it at that.

As Pant smashed 159 in 189 deliveries on Day 2 of the Sydney Test, fans broke into a clever song that referenced both his six-hitting and babysitting skills.​

Bharat Army shared the video of the stadium echoing with the chants and it soon went viral on social media.