He'll hit you for a six, babysit your kids: Indian fans troll Australia with Rishabh Pant song
Indian fan club Bharat Army came up with a witty chant to give it back to Australia for sledging Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, as he smashed a ton on Day 2 of the fourth Test match.
While Rishabh Pant was sending Australia on a leather hunt on Day 2 of the fourth Test in Sydney on Friday, Indian fan club Bharat Army came up with an original and rather witty chant, trolling Australia for sledging the wicket-keeper.
This follows the banter between Australian skipper Tim Paine and Pant, which started with Paine taking a dig at Pant on the third day of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne over his exclusion from the ODI squad.
We’ve got Pant
Rishab Pant
I just don’t think you’ll understand
He’ll hit you for a six
He’ll babysit your kids
We’ve got Rishab Pant
Although the Indian wicketkeeper responded to this with a fresh round of banter and meeting Paine's wife and kids, Indian cricket loyalists did not want to leave it at that.
As Pant smashed 159 in 189 deliveries on Day 2 of the Sydney Test, fans broke into a clever song that referenced both his six-hitting and babysitting skills.
Bharat Army shared the video of the stadium echoing with the chants and it soon went viral on social media.