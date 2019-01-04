Home Sport Cricket

He'll hit you for a six, babysit your kids: Indian fans troll Australia with Rishabh Pant song

Indian fan club Bharat Army came up with a witty chant to give it back to Australia for sledging Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, as he smashed a ton on Day 2 of the fourth Test match.

India's Rishabh Pant celebrates making 100 against Australia on day 2 during their cricket test match in Sydney. (Photo | AP)

While Rishabh Pant was sending Australia on a leather hunt on Day 2 of the fourth Test in Sydney on Friday, Indian fan club Bharat Army came up with an original and rather witty chant, trolling Australia for sledging the wicket-keeper. 

This follows the banter between Australian skipper Tim Paine and Pant, which started with Paine taking a dig at Pant on the third day of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne over his exclusion from the ODI squad. 

Although the Indian wicketkeeper responded to this with a fresh round of banter and meeting Paine's wife and kids, Indian cricket loyalists did not want to leave it at that.

As Pant smashed 159 in 189 deliveries on Day 2 of the Sydney Test, fans broke into a clever song that referenced both his six-hitting and babysitting skills.​

Bharat Army shared the video of the stadium echoing with the chants and it soon went viral on social media. 

