Home Sport Cricket

South Africa leads Pakistan by 104 in second Test

Du Plessis was 80 not out and Bavuma 60 not out to put South Africa in prime position to win the match and the series as it went to tea on 281-4 in its first innings.

Published: 04th January 2019 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa batsman Temba Bavuma celebrates his 50 on day two of the second cricket test match between South Africa and Pakistan at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. (Photo | AP)

South Africa batsman Temba Bavuma celebrates his 50 on day two of the second cricket test match between South Africa and Pakistan at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CAPE TOWN: Faf du Plessis and Temba Bavuma both made half-centuries Friday to give South Africa a commanding 104-run lead over Pakistan on the second day of the second test.

Du Plessis was 80 not out and Bavuma 60 not out to put South Africa in prime position to win the match and the series as it went to tea on 281-4 in its first innings.

Pakistan's bowlers didn't have the same success as South Africa's at Newlands, where the tourists were bowled out for 177 in their first innings. Pakistan went through the second session without a breakthrough.

Pakistan's best moment came early in the day, in the second over, when Mohammad Abbas bowled Hashim Amla with a delivery that jagged back dramatically and knocked the leg stump out of the ground.

South Africa had added only three runs to its overnight score of 123-2, and Amla nothing to his overnight score of 24, when Abbas struck. Pakistan also removed Theunis de Bruyn for 13 to have South Africa 149-4 before the du Plessis-Bavuma stand threatened to take the game and the series away.

South Africa already leads the three-test series 1-0 after a six-wicket win in Centurion.

The tourists could have had a morale-boosting third wicket in the first session in Cape Town on Friday had an edge from Bavuma very early in his innings carried a few more inches to Azhar Ali at first slip. He went on to make a 13th test 50. His only test century also came at Newlands.

Du Plessis hit 10 fours to close in on his ninth test century and first since his 120 sealed a series victory over Australia in March.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Faf du Plessis Temba Bavuma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp