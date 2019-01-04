South Africa leads Pakistan by 104 in second Test

By Associated Press

CAPE TOWN: Faf du Plessis and Temba Bavuma both made half-centuries Friday to give South Africa a commanding 104-run lead over Pakistan on the second day of the second test.

Du Plessis was 80 not out and Bavuma 60 not out to put South Africa in prime position to win the match and the series as it went to tea on 281-4 in its first innings.

Pakistan's bowlers didn't have the same success as South Africa's at Newlands, where the tourists were bowled out for 177 in their first innings. Pakistan went through the second session without a breakthrough.

Pakistan's best moment came early in the day, in the second over, when Mohammad Abbas bowled Hashim Amla with a delivery that jagged back dramatically and knocked the leg stump out of the ground.

South Africa had added only three runs to its overnight score of 123-2, and Amla nothing to his overnight score of 24, when Abbas struck. Pakistan also removed Theunis de Bruyn for 13 to have South Africa 149-4 before the du Plessis-Bavuma stand threatened to take the game and the series away.

South Africa already leads the three-test series 1-0 after a six-wicket win in Centurion.

The tourists could have had a morale-boosting third wicket in the first session in Cape Town on Friday had an edge from Bavuma very early in his innings carried a few more inches to Azhar Ali at first slip. He went on to make a 13th test 50. His only test century also came at Newlands.

Du Plessis hit 10 fours to close in on his ninth test century and first since his 120 sealed a series victory over Australia in March.