South Africa on brink of Test series win over Pakistan

Proteas needs just 41 runs for victory with two days of the game remaining at Cape Town.

Published: 05th January 2019 11:42 PM

South Africa bowler Dale Steyn celebrates the wicket of Shan Masood on day three of the second Test match (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CAPE TOWN: South Africa's fast bowlers took their team to the brink of another series win as Pakistan was bowled out for 294 right at the end of Day 3 of the second test on Saturday, leaving the Proteas needing just 41 runs for victory on Sunday.

South Africa's batsmen will then almost certainly deliver a seventh straight series win at home.

South Africa already leads the three-test series 1-0.

The second test in Cape Town only went to a fourth day after Pakistan's best batting effort of the series frustrated South Africa in a sometime chaotic end to the day.

Asad Shafiq (88) and Shan Masood (61) put on a partnership of 132 at Newlands for the fourth wicket and Babar Ali added 72 before Pakistan's tail-enders clung on to the very end to avoid an innings defeat and make South Africa come back in the morning.

With a 254-run first-inning deficit, Pakistan was 294 all out in its second innings.

Dale Steyn took 4-85 but was throwing his arms in the air in frustration as Pakistan's last three wickets put on 73 runs to prevent South Africa wrapping things up. Kagiso Rabada returned South Africa's best figures with his 4-61.

South Africa vs Pakistan Asad Shafiq Shan Masood Dale Steyn

