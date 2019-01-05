WATCH | KL Rahul's class act on the field wins umpire's praise

By Online Desk

During the third day of the fourth Test match at Sydney, KL Rahul won praise from the umpire for a wonderful act of sportsmanship when he indicated straightaway that a catch he took wasn't clean.

The Indian opener gestured to the on-field umpires that it wasn't a catch as the ball had bounced earlier.

Rahul's teammates celebrated the wicket of Marcus Harris thinking it was taken cleanly before the fielder himself cleared the air about the status of the catch.

Harris had miscued a delivery from Ravindra Jadeja to mid-on and Rahul produced a brilliant effort to get to the ball.

His act earned him praise from the on-field umpire Ian Gould as he clapped and called it 'outstanding'.

A good effort from Rahul and he immediately says it bounced. Great stuff. Umpire Gould a big fan of it #CloseMatters#AUSvIND | @GilletteAU pic.twitter.com/7nA0H5Lsc7 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 4, 2019

With two full days left in the game and Australia still 386 runs adrift of India's score, the visitors will fancy their chances of winning the four-match rubber 3-1.

India first went Down Under back in 1947-48 under Lala Amarnath's captaincy, and are yet to achieve a series triumph there despite eleven attempts.