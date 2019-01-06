Arjun wins U-16 Tennis meet

CHENNAI: Top seed Arjun Rathinam lived up to his billing as he beat Tharakesh Ashokar 6-3, 6-1 in the boys final of the VST Group AITA series U-16 tennis meet Results: Boys: Arjun Rathinam bt Tharakesh Ashokar 6-3, 6-1. Girls: SR Ananya bt Kaviya Palani 7-5, 6-2.
TN suffer setback
Luvnith Sisodia’s 93 helped Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by five wickets in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 tournament.
Brief scores: TN 94 & 259 lost to Karnataka 125 & 234/5 in 87.4 ovs (L Sisodia 93, S Gowda 86; M Siddharth 3/47). Pts: Karnataka 6; TN 0.
YSCA celebrate annual day
The 62nd annual day of YSCA was celebrated with former India cricketer Hemang Badani releasing the souvenir.
GR Kuppuswamy Memorial Awards: Best batsman: G Nagaraj (YSCA). Best bowler: Pradeep (Apollo Tyres). YSCA awards: Cricketer of the year: S Raghul. Double wicket winner (senior): S Sairam. Double wicket winner (junior): S Raghul. Single wicket winner (Junior): Yash Kothari.
Youth meet inaugurated
The Chennai district 3rd Swami Vivekananda State Level Youth Championship was inaugurated at JLN Stadium B Ground.
CHENNAI: Top seed Arjun Rathinam lived up to his billing as he beat Tharakesh Ashokar 6-3, 6-1 in the boys final of the VST Group AITA series U-16 tennis meet Results: Boys: Arjun Rathinam bt Tharakesh Ashokar 6-3, 6-1. Girls: SR Ananya bt Kaviya Palani 7-5, 6-2.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Young man's game: Australia boss Graham Arnold backs youthful Roos at Asian Cup
If a Bengali stands a chance to become next PM, then Mamata deserves it: West Bengal BJP chief
Fast-track hiring to overcome manpower shortage due to retirements: Parliament panel to Public Sector Banks
Real Madrid gaffer Santiago Solari says Gareth Bale injury is not too serious
Man rapes 16-year-old stepdaughter in Uttar Pradesh