Arjun wins U-16 Tennis meet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Top seed Arjun Rathinam lived up to his billing as he beat Tharakesh Ashokar 6-3, 6-1 in the boys final of the VST Group AITA series U-16 tennis meet Results: Boys: Arjun Rathinam bt Tharakesh Ashokar 6-3, 6-1. Girls: SR Ananya bt Kaviya Palani 7-5, 6-2.

TN suffer setback

Luvnith Sisodia’s 93 helped Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by five wickets in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 tournament.

Brief scores: TN 94 & 259 lost to Karnataka 125 & 234/5 in 87.4 ovs (L Sisodia 93, S Gowda 86; M Siddharth 3/47). Pts: Karnataka 6; TN 0.

YSCA celebrate annual day

The 62nd annual day of YSCA was celebrated with former India cricketer Hemang Badani releasing the souvenir.

GR Kuppuswamy Memorial Awards: Best batsman: G Nagaraj (YSCA). Best bowler: Pradeep (Apollo Tyres). YSCA awards: Cricketer of the year: S Raghul. Double wicket winner (senior): S Sairam. Double wicket winner (junior): S Raghul. Single wicket winner (Junior): Yash Kothari.

Youth meet inaugurated

The Chennai district 3rd Swami Vivekananda State Level Youth Championship was inaugurated at JLN Stadium B Ground.