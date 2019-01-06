Home Sport Cricket

Ellyse Perry becomes highest run-scorer in Women's Big Bash League

Sydney Sixers' all-rounder Ellyse Perry insisted that her current run of form is not a response to her international demotion.

By ANI

MELBOURNE: Australia and Sydney Sixers' all-rounder Ellyse Perry has become the highest run-scorer in the history of Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) on Sunday.

With the help of her unbeaten 80 off 54 balls against Perth Scorchers in the fourth edition of the tournament, the 28-year-old achieved a record-breaking 617 in her 12 appearances, which surpassed the previous score of 560 set by Australia captain and then Melbourne Stars' player Meg Lanning in her 14 matches in the first edition of WBBL.

Perry, who batted at number seven at the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, insisted that her current run of form is not a response to her international demotion, rather believes she is reaping the benefits of her last 12 months of hard work.

"It is 12 months down the track and the game is continually evolving and everyone is trying to go with it. It is such an exciting period of time to be involved, it has been nice to have had a few challenges to work on and sometimes it comes off which is nice," Cricket Australia quoted Perry, as saying.

Sixers, who are on top of the tournament ladder, defeated Scorchers by 32 runs. The Perry-led side is left with two home and away matches.

