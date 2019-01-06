Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan avoid innings defeat in second Test, delay South Africa victory charge

Shan Masood hit a composed 61 and Shafiq and Azam both played aggressively to score 88 and 72 respectively.

Published: 06th January 2019 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Shan Masood

Pakistan batsman Shan Masood (File | AFP)

By AFP

CAPE TOWN: Although Pakistan are facing a heavy defeat, their fightback on the third day of the second Test against South Africa was a good sign for the team, batsman Asad Shafiq said on Saturday.

Half-centuries by Shafiq, Shan Masood and Babar Azam enabled Pakistan to take the match into a fourth day.

Pakistan were bowled out in the last over for 294, leaving South Africa needing 41 runs to win the match and the three-match series.

A provision for an extra half hour was not used because only 20 minutes or five overs of play would have been possible. 

"Trying to get 41 runs in five overs was not worth it," said South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada.

Masood hit a composed 61 and Shafiq and Azam both played aggressively to score 88 and 72 respectively.

Masood and Shafiq shared the most enterprising partnership of the match when they put on 132 in 132 minutes off 168 balls for the third wicket.

Shafiq said a positive mindset was the key to Pakistan's best day of the series. 

"If you get in you get good value for your shots. The ball was coming on to the bat and the outfield is fast," he said. 

"I had to see off the first 20 or 25 balls but then I decided if the ball was in my zone I would play my shots."

Shafiq played some powerful drives, cuts and pull shots as he came within 12 runs of a second century in successive Test matches at Newlands. He made 111 in the 2012/13 meeting of the two countries at the ground.

He reached his fifty off 56 balls and went on to face 118 deliveries, hitting 12 fours and a six.

Although Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur criticised the quality of the pitch on Friday, Shafiq said: "It was a bit easier today and the ball was not coming off the cracks so much."

Rabada and Dale Steyn both took four wickets to get South Africa to the brink of victory.

Steyn, who took four for 85, drew level with Richard Hadlee of New Zealand in tenth place on 431 wickets on the all-time Test list.

"Once the ball got a bit old and a bit soft it was harder to bowl and batting looked a bit easier," said Rabada, who took four for 61. 

"There was not much lateral movement and not much in the air. The Pakistan batsmen came out aggressive and they played well. We had to show resilience."

With the prospect of ending the match in three days, Rabada admitted that South Africa "rushed" in what became a hectic last half hour. 

Two catches went down in the deep, with the ball swirling in a brisk wind, and what seemed to be the last wicket was disallowed when a replay showed Vernon Philander had bowled a no-ball.

If he had not over-stepped, South Africa would have needed only 25 to win with a potential 28 minutes of batting.

Shaheen Afridi was hit on the head by Steyn but slogged a quick 14 before he played one big shot too many to be caught at midwicket off Rabada.

Rabada defended the pitches on which South Africa have played recent home series. 

"The pitches have done quite a bit but when the batsmen have applied themselves they have done well, right through from the India and Australia series (last season). It shouldn't be easy to score runs in Test cricket."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan vs South Africa South Africa vs Pakistan Pakistan vs South Africa second Test Pakistan vs South Africa Test series Shan Masood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp