Tamil Nadu spinner Pradosh Ranjan Paul hopeful of writing long story with senior side

With Tamil Nadu out of contention for Ranji Trophy knockouts, the state’s selection committee has decided to give youngsters an opportunity in their final league game against Delhi.

Delhi players during a training session in Chennai on Saturday | d sampathkumar

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Tamil Nadu out of contention for Ranji Trophy knockouts, the state’s selection committee has decided to give youngsters an opportunity in their final league game against Delhi. Having been on the radar for the last two seasons, Pradosh Ranjan Paul (in pic) has gotten a nod for the clash due to his ability to play long innings. He is most likely to make his debut for the state along with spinner S Mohan Prasath come Monday at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

“Pradosh is a prolific batsman. He has excelled in all age groups at both state and national level. We thought it is a good time to give him an opportunity. His confidence is infectious,” said selection committee chairman S Sharath.

A native of Bhubaneshwar settled in Tirupur, Pradosh has featured in Tamil Nadu’s Ranji preparatory camps in the past and knows the grind that being a part of the side entails. “I am delighted at the call-up. It’s a big responsibility to represent the state. It comes with great responsibilities. I was with our U-19 state team when I received the call for Ranji duty,” Pradosh told this daily.

Pradosh, who turns out for Grand Slam CC in Tamil Nadu Cricket Association’s First Division League, has taken to heart the advice he has received from Rahul Dravid during his stints with the national U-19 side. “I have made this progress step by step and played at all levels. I’ve turned out against Afghanistan and Nepal for the U-19 side. 

“During that time, I got valuable inputs from Dravid sir. He advised us to take this one year as a big challenge. He also told us that performing well in the U-19 level is the best way to knock on the doors for higher levels. My strength as a batsman is to play long innings,’’ revealed the 18-year-old. Many cricketers in the past have found it difficult to transition from the U-19 to the first-class level, but Tamil Nadu U-19 coach Rajagopal Sathish bats for Pradosh. 

“He is a compact player with sound defence and all-around stroke-play. He is very disciplined, hard-working and has excellent ethics. He has a penchant for playing long knocks and he has it in him to succeed at the first-class level. He is a very good prospect.’’

