Home Sport Cricket

Sydney Test: Australia on back foot at tea vs India on Day 4, trail by 316 in second knock

After the first session washed out due to rain, Australia were bowled out for 300 and India enforced the follow-on just before the tea break.

Published: 06th January 2019 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Mohammed Shami

India's Mohammed Shami, third right, is congratulated by teammates after bowling Australia's Pat Cummins for 25 runs on day 4 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP

By IANS

SYDNEY: Australia were at 6/0 at tea, trailing by 316 while following-on on the fourth day of the fourth and final Test against India here on Sunday.

This is the first time since 2005 that Australia is following-on.

Opener Marcus Harris (2) Usman Khawaja (4) were at the crease when umpires called for the break.

Earlier, after the first session washed out due to rain, Australia were bowled out for 300 and India enforced the follow-on just before the tea break.

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav picked up five wickets for 99 runs.

Resuming the day at 236/6 the Australian lower-order failed. Pat Cummins (25), Jose Hazlewood (21) and Mitchell Starc (29) tried to narrow the run gap but could not continue for long.

For India, apart from Kuldeep, Mohammad Shami and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Australia vs India India vs Australia India vs Australia fourth Test India vs Australia Sydney Test India vs Australia Test series

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp